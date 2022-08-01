Electric Vehicles Demand on the Rise Automotive Fuel Nozzle Market Still Booming

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation



Based on engine type, the automotive fuel nozzle market can be divided into:

Diesel engine

Gasoline engine

Based on the type of vehicle, the automotive fuel nozzle market can be divided into:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Based on the type of nozzle, the automotive fuel nozzle market can be divided into:

Automatic Nozzle

Manual Plastic Nozzle

Based on sales channel, the automotive fuel nozzle market is segregated into:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

Based on the region, the automotive fuel nozzle market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The automotive fuel nozzle market is mainly for passenger and commercial vehicles. Growing demand for passenger vehicle across the globe is likely to enhance the demand for product in coming years. Even the fuel nozzles for gasoline engine will show a positive demand when compared to diesel engines as the heavy demand for performance based vehicles are catered by the petrol engines. The primary reason for this is gasoline being a cleaner fuel than diesel and increase the vehicle engine life.

Automatic nozzle is designed according to ideal pattern desired by users. With compact structure, light weight and convenient use, the product is applicable for filling diesel oil, kerosene and gasoline. While the manual plastic nozzles are used by small gas stations with low traffic.

What is the Regional Standpoint in Automotive Fuel Nozzle Market?

On an average, the age of vehicles running on road is almost 10 years in North America. Even if the government wants to electrify automobile market, they cannot do. People in North America prefer more of a petrol powered vehicles as they enjoy the use of high performance cars with more speed.

Most of the fuel stations out of all European countries are accounted by Italy itself. By the end of 2019, Italy was operating more than 21,000 fuel stations which was around 15% of entire European countries and it’s still growing. The demand of vehicles in European region are more of superior performance, which requires fuel-efficient system with precise engineering, seems impossible without gasoline and diesel engines.

Key Players



Some of the key players in the automotive fuel nozzle market are

ELAFLEX HIBY

OPW Div

& Tokheim India Pvt. Ltd

WEH Technologies Inc.

Newberry Tanks & Equipment LLC

Shaw Development

LLC. Tank Truck Service & Sales Inc.

Becker & Associates Inc.

Lumen Instruments

Leading manufacturers in India are:

Chintan Engineers

Broil Sensotek Industries

SKM Instruments

Sri Sakhti Automation

Hacop Pumps Private Limited and Kannan Hydrol & Tools

providing fuel nozzles with digital meter flow, automatic and manual fuel nozzles, aluminum fuel nozzles etc. specifically designed to ensure proper automatic shut-off, durable and long lasting Design cycle-tested and proven to last longer than 1 million cycles.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

