Market For Arthroscopy Products Is Forecast To Top US$ 11.7 Billion By 2031

The study on the Global Arthroscopy Products Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Arthroscopy Products Market Insights in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Arthroscopy Products Market Insights during the forecast period.

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Arthroscopy Products Market Insights in the assessment period.

Key Segments Covered in Arthroscopy Products Industry Survey

Product Arthroscope and Visualization Systems Arthroscopic Resection Systems Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems Arthroscopic Implants Arthroscopic RF Systems Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems Other Arthroscopy Instruments & Accessories

Procedure Shoulder Arthroscopy Hip Arthroscopy Knee Arthroscopy Elbow, Wrist, Digits & Ankle Arthroscopy



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of arthroscopy products emphasize on developing technologically advanced and innovative products by investing in research & development activities to gain a competitive advantage. Small manufacturers of arthroscopy products are focusing on increasing their global footprint to expand their businesses.

Improvement and streamlining of regulatory processes, ease in FDA approval, and growing funding for life science research in developing countries are expected to boost the product portfolio and development of top manufacturers of arthroscopy wands.

In December 2020, Arthrex Inc. launched SwiveLock® ACL Repair Kit, the first and only FDA-cleared primary repair kit for repairing anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears.

In March 2019, Stryker acquired OrthoSpace, Ltd., an Israel-based medical device company, to complement its current portfolio in arthroscopy and sports medicine. OrthoSpace’s product InSpace was designed to provide a highly differentiated technology for treating rotator cuff tears and realigning the natural biomechanics of the shoulder.

In October 2018, MinInvasive launched the OmniCuff rotator cuff repair system in the U.S. to expand its business activities internationally.

In February 2018, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices acquired Orthotaxy, a privately-held developer of software-enabled surgery technologies, including differentiated robotic-assisted surgery solutions. It helped the company broaden its application to a range of orthopaedic surgery procedures.

Essential Takeaways from the Arthroscopy Products Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Arthroscopy Products Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by Arthroscopy Products Market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Arthroscopy Products Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Arthroscopy Products Market.

Important queries related to the Arthroscopy Products Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Arthroscopy Products Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Arthroscopy Products Market Insights during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Sun Screen Market? Why are Arthroscopy Products Market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

