Bicycle Tires Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

Bicycle tires are the rubber or pneumatic covers that are placed on the rims of bicycles. They are usually inflated with air, and help to provide traction and cushioning as the bicycle is ridden. Tires are also important in absorbing shock from bumps in the road, and help to keep the rider stable. There are many different types of bicycle tires available, and choosing the right one depends on the type of bicycle and the riding conditions. Some factors to consider when choosing a tire include width, tread, and pressure.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in bicycle tires technology.

One is the increasing popularity of tubeless tires. Tubeless tires are airtight and don’t require an inner tube. This makes them more puncture-resistant and also allows for lower air pressure, which can improve grip and comfort.

Another trend is the increasing use of disc brakes on road and mountain bikes. Disc brakes provide more stopping power than traditional rim brakes, and don’t overheat as easily in hot weather.

Finally, there is a trend toward wider tires, especially on mountain bikes. Wider tires can provide better grip and comfort, and they also allow for lower air pressure, which further improves grip.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the bicycle tires market.

First, the increasing popularity of cycling as a mode of transportation and recreation is driving the demand for bicycle tires.

Second, the growing health and fitness trend is leading more people to cycle for exercise, which is also driving the demand for bicycle tires.

Finally, the growing awareness of the environmental and health benefits of cycling is motivating more people to switch from cars to bicycles, which is also driving the demand for bicycle tires.

Market Segments

The bicycle tires market is segmented by type, product, and region. By type, the market is classified into mountain, hybrid. electric, and others. Based on the product, it is bifurcated into tubes, tubeless, and solid. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global bicycle tires market includes players such as Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co. Ltd., Hutchinson, Trek Bicycle Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Specialized Bicycle Components, Michelin, Mitas, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Giant Bicycles, Continental AG, and others.

