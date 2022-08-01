Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | DePuy, Synthes (J&J) Stryker, Medtronic, Zimmer-Biomet

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Craniomaxillofacial devices are medical devices that are used to treat or correct conditions of the head, face, or neck. These devices can be used to treat a wide range of conditions, including birth defects, trauma, tumors, and other conditions that affect the appearance or function of the face or neck. Craniomaxillofacial devices can be made from a variety of materials, including metals, plastics, and ceramics.

Key Trends

Craniomaxillofacial devices are used to treat a variety of conditions affecting the head, neck, and face. The most common indications for use include craniofacial trauma, cleft palate, and skull base tumors. In recent years, there has been a shift towards minimally invasive and less invasive techniques, which has led to the development of new devices and technologies. One of the key trends in craniomaxillofacial devices is the move towards less invasive techniques. This is in part due to the development of new devices that allow for more precise and less traumatic procedures.

Key Drivers

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rising incidences of trauma cases, congenital anomalies, and cancer. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, in the United States, over 6 million people visited the emergency department for trauma-related injuries in 2019. This number is expected to grow in the coming years. Moreover, trauma is the leading cause of death in people aged between 1 and 44 years. This is expected to fuel the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices in the coming years.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Cranial Flap Fixation

CMF Distraction

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement

Others

By Material

Metal

Bio absorbable material

Ceramic

Others

By Application

Neurosurgery & ENT

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Others

Key Players

DePuy Synthes (J&J)

Stryker

Medtronic

Zimmer-Biomet

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Renishaw Plc

Medartis AG

KLS Martin Group

Xilloc Medical B. V

