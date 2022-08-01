Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An intravenous infusion pump is a medical device that delivers fluids, such as nutrients and medications, directly into a patient’s vein. Infusion pumps are used to treat a variety of conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and pain.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21416/

Key Trends

There are several key trends in intravenous infusion pump technology. One is the miniaturization of the pumps. This has been driven by the need for smaller, more portable devices that can be used in a variety of settings. Another trend is the development of wireless infusion pumps. These devices offer the potential for greater flexibility and convenience for both patients and clinicians. Additionally, there has been an increasing focus on safety and security features in infusion pumps. This is in response to the potential for errors and accidents associated with the use of these devices.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the intravenous infusion pumps market are the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing preference for home healthcare, and the availability of reimbursement policies in developed countries.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving the growth of the intravenous infusion pumps market. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases require long-term treatment, which often includes the use of intravenous infusion pumps.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Volumetric Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Patient Controlled Analgesia Infusion Pumps

By Application

Oncology

Parenteral Nutrition

Analgesia/Pain Management

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada



Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21416

Key Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Dickinson and Company

Baxter International, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

Smith Medical

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700