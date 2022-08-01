Cast Elastomer Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Era Polymers Pty Ltd, Covestro AG, Accella Polyurethane Systems

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

A cast elastomer is a type of elastomeric material that is cast or molded into the desired shape. It is a versatile material that can be used for a variety of applications, including seals, gaskets, and vibration-damping materials. Cast elastomer has good mechanical properties and can withstand a wide range of temperatures and chemicals. It is also resistant to abrasion and tearing.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Cast Elastomer technology:

1. Increased use of fillers: Fillers are being used more and more in Cast Elastomer products to improve performance and reduce costs.

2. Improved processing: New processing techniques are being developed to improve the quality of Cast Elastomer products.

3. More focus on sustainability: With the increased focus on sustainability, manufacturers are looking for ways to reduce the environmental impact of Cast Elastomer products.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by technology, application and industry vertical and region. By technology, the market is segmented into hot cast and cold cast. By application, the market is bifurcated into separating screens, pipe linings, conveyor scrapers, idler rolls, and others. By industry vertical, the market is classified into automotive & transportation, industrial, mining, oil & gas and others. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The Key Players in the market are Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Era Polymers Pty Ltd, Covestro AG, Accella Polyurethane Systems, Synthesia International S.L.U.,, Everchem Specialty Chemicals, Taiwan Pu Corporation, VCM Polyurethane Pvt. Ltd., and Tosoh Corporation.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the cast elastomer market include the growing demand for cast elastomers in the automotive industry and the increasing use of cast elastomers in healthcare applications. The automotive industry is the largest end-use market for cast elastomers, and the demand for cast elastomers is growing due to the increasing production of vehicles. Healthcare is another major end-use market for cast elastomers, and the demand is growing due to the increasing use of cast elastomers in prosthetics and orthotics.

