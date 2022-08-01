Industrial Gases Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Air Liquide ,Air Products & Chemicals, Messer Group

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Gases Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Gases Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial gases are gases that are used in industrial processes. They include atmospheric gases, such as nitrogen, oxygen, and argon; and process gases, such as hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and methane. Industrial gases are used in a variety of industries, including steelmaking, chemical manufacturing, and food processing.

Key Trends

The industrial gases industry is currently being driven by a number of key trends. Firstly, the global economic slowdown has led to a reduction in demand for industrial gases, particularly in developed markets. This has led to a consolidation of the industry, with a number of leading companies divesting non-core assets or merging with competitors. Secondly, the rise of China and other emerging markets has led to a shift in the center of gravity of the industry, with Asia now accounting for the lion’s share of global demand. This has led to a number of companies establishing a presence in these markets in order to tap into this growth. Thirdly, environmental concerns are increasingly playing a role in the industry, with a number of companies investing in green technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Industrial Gases market are the increasing demand for gas in various industries and the rising awareness about the benefits of gas. The other drivers include the advancement in technology, which has led to the development of new gas products and the increasing preference for gas over other energy sources.

Market Segments

By Gas Type

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

By Application

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Metallurgy & Glass

By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe

Key Players

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals

Messer Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

The Linde Group

SICGIL INDIA LIMITED

Bhuruka Gases Ltd.

The Southern Gas Ltd.

