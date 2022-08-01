Blockchain as a Service Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | Oracle Corporation, Baidu, Waves Platform, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

BaaS is a cloud-based service that allows customers to build, host, and use their own blockchain applications, smart contracts, and functions on a cloud platform. The service provides a complete infrastructure for blockchain application development, including a virtual private network, a distributed ledger, a smart contract compiler, and a blockchain explorer. BaaS also offers a number of pre-built applications and services that can be used to create a variety of blockchain-based applications, including distributed ledgers, digital identity management systems, and supply chain management systems.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by offering, organizational size, end-user and region. By offering, the market is segmented into tools and services. By organizational size, the market is bifurcated into SME’s and Large Enterprises. By end-user, the market is classified into BFSI, FMCG, healthcare, manufacturing and others . By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The global market including some of the major players such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Baidu, Waves Platform, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, SAP, Stratis, and Microsoft.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market are the increasing demand for cloud-based services, the need for faster and more efficient transactions, and the growing adoption of blockchain technology by enterprises.

The demand for cloud-based services is increasing as enterprises move away from traditional on-premise solutions. Cloud-based solutions are more flexible and scalable, and offer pay-as-you-go pricing models that can save enterprises money.

The need for faster and more efficient transactions is driving the adoption of blockchain technology. Blockchain-based solutions can settle transactions in minutes or seconds, compared to the days or weeks it can take with traditional systems.

