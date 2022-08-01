Structured Cabling Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Structured cabling is a type of cabling that is used in both residential and commercial settings for data and telecommunications.

Structured cabling is a type of cabling that is used in both residential and commercial settings for data and telecommunications. It is typically used for Ethernet networks, but can also be used for other types of networks such as token ring and fiber optic. Structured cabling is designed to be easily installed and maintained, and is typically more expensive than other types of cabling.

Key Trends

The key trends in Structured Cabling technology are:

1. Increased bandwidth: The demand for higher bandwidths is increasing, and cabling infrastructure needs to be able to support these higher speeds.

2. Increased density: The need for smaller, more densely packed cable bundles is increasing as data center space becomes more limited.

3. Increased flexibility: The need for more flexible cabling infrastructure is increasing as data center designs become more complex.

4. Increased reliability: The need for more reliable cabling infrastructure is increasing as the importance of data center uptime grows.

Market Segmentation

The global structured cable market is segmented into offering, cable type, industry vertical, and region. By offering, the market is classified into hardware, services, and software. Depending on cable type, the market is categorized into category 5E, category 6, category 6A, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecommunications, residential, commercial, government and others. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the market are Belden, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope Holding Co., Corning Inc., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Legrand, Nexans S.A., Schneider Electric, Siemen, and TE Connectivity

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the structured cabling market are the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, the need for better network performance, and the need for scalability. The increasing demand for high-speed data transmission is driven by the increasing use of data-intensive applications such as video streaming and online gaming. The need for better network performance is driven by the increasing use of cloud-based applications and the need for businesses to be able to connect to the internet at high speeds. The need for scalability is driven by the increasing number of devices that need to be connected to the network, the need for businesses to be able to expand their networks, and the need for businesses to be able to connect to the internet at high speeds.

