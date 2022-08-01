Hydrogen Aircraft Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Hydrogen aircraft are powered by fuel cells that combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, with water and heat as the only by-products. Fuel cells are up to three times more efficient than conventional combustion engines, and produce zero emissions.

Key Trends

The key trends in hydrogen aircraft technology are the development of new types of aircraft that are powered by hydrogen fuel cells, and the use of hydrogen as a fuel for existing aircraft.

The development of new types of aircraft that are powered by hydrogen fuel cells is a major trend in hydrogen aircraft technology. Fuel cells are devices that convert chemical energy into electrical energy, and they are more efficient than traditional combustion engines. Hydrogen fuel cells are particularly attractive for aircraft because they are very light and have a high energy density. This means that fuel cells can power aircraft for long periods of time without the need for refueling.

Market Segmentation

The hydrogen aircraft market is segmented on the basis of passenger capacity, range, application, power source, and region. The passenger capacity segment is further divided into less than 100, 101 to 200, and more than 200. By range, it is classified into short haul (<1,000 km), medium haul (1,000-2,000 km), and long haul (2,000+ km). Depending on application, the market is bifurcated into passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key market players in the market are Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Alisport Srl, Apus Group, BAE systems, Bell Textron Inc. (Bell Helicopter), Bye Aerospace, LLC, DigiSky s.r.l., Doosan Mobility Innovation, EHang, and E-PROPS.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the hydrogen aircraft market are the need for cleaner and more sustainable aviation fuel, the declining cost of hydrogen production, and the increasing availability of hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

The aviation industry is under pressure to reduce its environmental impact, and hydrogen is seen as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to traditional jet fuel. Hydrogen-powered aircraft emit no carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides or particulate matter, and have the potential to significantly reduce aviation’s carbon footprint.

The cost of hydrogen production has fallen sharply in recent years, making it a more viable option for the aviation industry. And as the number of hydrogen refueling stations increases, it is becoming easier for airlines to operate hydrogen-powered aircraft.

