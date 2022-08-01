High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Global High-Throughput Screening (HTS) report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on High-Throughput Screening (HTS) market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

High-Throughput Screening (HTS) is a scientific technique used to rapidly test the effects of a large number of compounds on a biological system. This is usually done by automated means, in order to screen a library of compounds as quickly as possible. HTS is used in a variety of fields, including drug discovery, chemical genomics, and toxicology.

The goal of HTS is to identify compounds that have the desired effect on the biological system under study. For example, in drug discovery, HTS might be used to screen a library of compounds for those that are able to inhibit a particular protein. In chemical genomics, HTS might be used to screen a library of compounds for those that are able to modulate the activity of a particular gene.

Market Segments

The high-throughput screening (HTS) market report is bifurcated on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into cell-based assays, 2D cell culture, perfusion cell culture, and others . By application, it is divided into target identification & validation, primary & secondary screening, toxicology assessment, and others. By end-user it is divided into pharmaceutical, academic & government institutes, contract research organizations, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The high-throughput screening (HTS) market report includes players such as Danaher, PerkinElmer, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Axxam S.p.A, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck Group KGaA, Hamilton Company, Corning Incorporated, Biotek Instruments Inc., and Aurora Biomed Inc.

Key Trends

The key trends in high-throughput screening (HTS) technology are miniaturization, multiplexing, and automation.

Miniaturization refers to the trend of reducing the size of the reaction vessels and reagents used in HTS. This enables more reactions to be performed in a given amount of space, which increases the throughput of the screening process. Multiplexing refers to the trend of using multiple assays in parallel to screen for multiple targets simultaneously. This increases the efficiency of the screening process by reducing the number of runs required to screen for all targets of interest. Automation refers to the trend of using robots and other automated systems to perform the screening process. This reduces the labor required to perform HTS, and increases the throughput of the process.

