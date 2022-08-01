Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

An aircraft seat actuation system is a device that is used to move and position aircraft seats. The system is made up of a series of actuators that are controlled by a central computer. The actuators are used to move the seats forward, backward, up, and down. The system is also used to recline the seats and adjust the headrests.

The seat actuation system is an important safety feature of an aircraft. It is used to ensure that the seats are in the correct position for take-off and landing. The system is also used to adjust the seats for comfort during the flight.

The seat actuation system is controlled by a central computer. The computer is programmed to move the seats to the correct position for take-off and landing. The system is also used to adjust the seats for comfort during the flight.

Market Segments

The aircraft seat actuation system market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, component, aircraft type, seat class, end-user and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into electromechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic. Based on component, it is analyzed across actuator, motor, in-seat power supply, and others. By aircraft type it is categorized into fixed wing, rotary wing. By seat class, it is divided into business class, first class, premium economy class, and economy class. By end-user it is divided into OEM and aftermarket. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The aircraft seat actuation system market report includes players such as ITT Inc., NOOK Industries Inc., Moog Inc., Rollon S.p.A., Bühler Motor GmbH, Safran, Airworks Inc., Kyntronics, Astronics Corporation, and Collins Aerospace.

Key Trends

Aircraft seat actuation systems are used to provide power and control to aircraft seats. These systems are used to adjust the position of the seat, provide lumbar support, and control the recline angle of the seat. Aircraft seat actuation systems are typically powered by hydraulic or pneumatic systems.

There has been a trend toward electric-powered aircraft seat actuation systems in recent years. These systems are powered by batteries or fuel cells, and they offer a number of advantages over hydraulic and pneumatic systems. Electric-powered aircraft seat actuation systems are lighter in weight, more compact, and more efficient than their hydraulic and pneumatic counterparts.

Another trend in aircraft seat actuation system technology is the use of smart materials. Smart materials are materials that can change their properties in response to external stimuli. These materials can be used to create seats that are more comfortable and responsive to the needs of the passengers.

