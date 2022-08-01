Lubricating Oil Additives Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Lubrizol, Chevron Oronite, Afton Chemical, Infineum

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Lubricating Oil Additives Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Lubricating Oil Additives Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Lubricating oil additives are chemicals that are added to base oils to enhance their performance. The most common additives are anti-wear agents, detergents, dispersants, and antioxidants. These additives improve the properties of the oil, such as its viscosity, wear protection, and ability to control deposits.

Key Trends

The key trends in lubricating oil additives technology are:

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly lubricants: There is a growing demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly lubricants, which is driving the demand for lubricating oil additives. Additives can improve the fuel economy of lubricants by up to 5%.

Increasing use of synthetic lubricants: The use of synthetic lubricants is increasing as they offer superior performance and longer service life than conventional lubricants. Synthetic lubricants are expected to account for a significant share of the global lubricating oil additives market.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the lubricating oil additives market include the growing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, the increasing demand for synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants, and the stringent government regulations regarding the use of additives in lubricants. The rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to provide a boost to the market in the coming years.

Market Segments

By Product

Dispersants

Detergents

Anti-oxidants

Others

By Application

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Process Oil

Others

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

Lubrizol

Chevron Oronite

Afton Chemical

Infineum

Evonik Industries

BASF

Lanxess

Croda

