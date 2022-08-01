optical sorter Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc, Machinex Industries Inc, Raytec Vision SpA

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

An optical sorter is a machine that uses sensors and computer-controlled machinery to sort materials, typically by color, according to their optical properties. The most common type of optical sorter is a color sorter, which uses a combination of light sensors and computer-controlled machinery to sort materials by color. Optical sorting technology is used in a variety of industries, including food processing, recycling, and manufacturing.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in optical sorter technology that are worth mentioning.

Firstly, there has been a move towards more sophisticated and higher-capacity sorting machines. This is in response to the growing demand for sorted materials, especially in the recycling and waste management industries.

Market Segments

The optical sorter market is segmented by type, platform, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into cameras, lasers, hyperspectral cameras, and others. Based on platform, it is bifurcated into freefall, belt, lane, and hybrid. On the basis of application, it is divided into food, recycling, and mining. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global optical sorter market includes players such as TOMRA Sorting ASA, Satake Corporation, Eagle Vision Inc, Bühler Holding AG, KEN Bratney Co, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc, Machinex Industries Inc, Raytec Vision SpA, Cimbria AS, Van Wamel BV, and others.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Optical Sorter market are mainly classified as follows:

1. The ever-growing demand for high-quality and pure products: With the ever-growing demand for high-quality and pure products, the optical sorter market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

2. The need for efficient and cost-effective sorting solutions: With the need for efficient and cost-effective sorting solutions, the optical sorter market is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

3. The increasing awareness about the environment: With the increasing awareness about the environment, the optical sorter market is expected to grow significantly.

