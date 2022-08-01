Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Accellion Inc., Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dropbox Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) is a software that enables users to securely synchronize and share files across devices and platforms, both within an organization and with external partners. EFSS solutions are typically delivered as a cloud service, although some vendors offer on-premises and hybrid deployment options.

Key Trends

The key trends in Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) technology are:

The move to the cloud: Many EFSS vendors are now offering cloud-based solutions, which offer greater flexibility and scalability than on-premises solutions.

The rise of mobile: With the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, more and more users are accessing their files on the go. EFSS solutions need to be able to support mobile devices.

The need for security: As businesses store more and more sensitive data in the cloud, security is becoming a key concern. EFSS solutions need to offer robust security features to protect data.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market. One is the increasing need for businesses to be able to share and sync files across multiple devices and platforms. This is especially important as more and more employees are working remotely. Another driver is the need for businesses to be able to protect their data. With EFSS, businesses can set up security protocols that will help to keep their data safe and secure.

Market Segments

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Key Players

Accellion Inc.

Box Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dropbox Inc.

Egnyte Inc.

Google

Microsoft Corporation

SugarSync Inc.

