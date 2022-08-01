Increasing Growth Of Consumer Electronics Market To Positively Aid The 3D Display Industry By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Display Industry Overview

The global 3D display market size is expected to reach USD 430.1 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Surging demand for enhanced imaging and viewing experience is estimated to be one of the key trends augmenting the market. The rising use of 3D technologies across a variety of applications in several industries is further expected to boost market growth.

3D Display Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D display market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Volumetric display, Stereoscopic and Head Mounted Displays (HMD).

The stereoscopic displays segment is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to widespread use in the entertainment and gaming industries for a range of applications such as movies, animations, academics, and video games .

. The global volumetric 3D display market surpassed USD 27.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period.

The head mounted displays (HMD) product segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 23.7% during the same period, owing to its growing popularity in sectors such as science, engineering, and medicine.

Based on Technology Insights, the market is segmented into DLP, PDP, OLED and LED.

The LED technology segment accounted for the leading share of the overall market revenue in 2021. LED panels are widely used as backlighting solutions in order to enhance image quality and get a fast response.

The OLED technology segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of over 25.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing adoption across various devices and improved picture quality and performance compared to traditional displays.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into TV, SmartPhones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD and Others.

TV was the largest revenue segment in 2021. A shift in consumer preference from watching movies at theatres to watching them at home on TVs or computers has encouraged TV manufacturers to focus on the 3D display as a value addition to their products.

The HMD segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of HMDs and smart glasses across a variety of applications in various industries is supplementing the growth of the segment.

The smartphone segment is expected to post a CAGR of 21.8% during the same period, owing to the rising incorporation of technology in mobile devices. Changing lifestyles are impelling people to purchase high-end smartphones, which in turn is triggering the adoption of 3D displays.

3D Display Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Manufacturers are focused on developing new and innovative products, such as smart TVs and Ultra-HD 4K TVs, that meet the evolving needs of customers. Industry players have been focusing on organic growth strategies such as R&D investments, product innovation, and value-added features to expand their product portfolios and gain a larger share in the market.

Some prominent players in the Global 3D Display market include:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

AU Optronics Corp.

Coretec Group, Inc.

3DFusion

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

