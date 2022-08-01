Industry 4.0 Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2021-2031 | Wittenstein AG, Daimler AG, General Electric Company, Siemens AG

New York, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industry 4.0 Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industry 4.0 Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industry 4.0 is a term that refers to the fourth industrial revolution. This industrial revolution is characterized by the rise of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 3D printing. These technologies are transforming the way businesses operate and creating new opportunities for growth.

The IoT is connecting devices and machines to the internet, allowing them to communicate with each other and exchange data. This is resulting in the development of smart factories, where machines are able to autonomously communicate and coordinate with each other to optimize production.

Key Trends and Drivers

The Industry 4.0 market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade. Some of the key trends driving this growth include:

  • Increasing demand for smart and connected devices: There is a growing demand for devices that are connected and can communicate with each other. This includes everything from smartphones and tablets to industrial machines.
  • Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning: AI and machine learning are becoming increasingly important in Industry 4.0. These technologies are used to create smarter devices and systems that can make better decisions.
  • Big data and analytics: The ability to collect and analyze large amounts of data is becoming increasingly important in Industry 4.0. This data can be used to improve efficiency and optimize processes.
  • Cloud computing: Cloud-based solutions are becoming more popular in Industry 4.0. This allows businesses to access data and applications from anywhere.
Market Segments

By Technology

  • Internet of Things
  • Platforms
  • Cloud computing
  • Augmented reality
  • Location detection technology

By Application

  • Industrial Internet of Things
  • Smart factory
  • Industrial automation
Key Players
  • Bosch Rexroth AG
  • SAS
  • MaschinenfabrikReinhausen GmbH
  • Wittenstein AG
  • Daimler AG
  • General Electric Company
  • Siemens AG
  • Klockner & Co. SE
  • Festo AG & Co. KG

