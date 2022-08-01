Virtual Reality Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2021-2031 | Leap Motion, Sixense Enterprises, Eon Reality, Oculus, Alphabet

New York, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Virtual Reality Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Virtual Reality equipment such as gloves, headsets or glasses, and bodysuits are used to provide viewers with an immersive experience. By allowing users to immerse themselves in a fully realistic environment, virtual reality has changed the gaming and entertainment industries. In addition, the expanding usage of this technology in instructional training, such as for instructing engineers, mechanics, pilots, field workers, defense warriors, and technicians in the manufacturing and oil and gas industries, is propelling market expansion.

The easy availability of affordable VR devices is a major element pushing VR device adoption. Local companies’ launches of VR gadgets in countries like China and India have aided in making such devices inexpensive and promoting their widespread adoption.

Key Trends and Drivers:

The increasing usage of the 5G network is driving virtual technology adoption. High-bandwidth and ultra-low latency are key features of 5G services. The promotes the use of virtual reality technology in applications such as entertainment, training, and simulation.

Head Mounted Displays (HMDs) have been widely used in the gaming and entertainment industries. With the introduction of VR and 3D technology, the gaming industry has undergone a technical transformation. The use of HMDs for gaming is the primary driver of the VR HMD market’s growth. The advent of low-cost VR HMDs has also aided in the growth of the VR segment’s shipments.

Improving consumer comfort levels in situational uses, such as VR gaming and VR calls, are among the aspects that point to a promising future for VR technology in gaming.

Segmentation:

By Device

Head-mounted Display (HMD)

Gesture-tracking Device (GTD)

Projectors & Display Wall (PDW)

By Offering

Hardware

Sensors

Semiconductor Components

Displays and Projectors

Position Trackers

Cameras

Key Players:

Meta

Microsoft

Sensics

Leap Motion

Sixense Enterprises

Eon Reality

Oculus

Alphabet

Unity Technologies Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

