Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Latest Design Models and Dynamics Forecast 2021 to 2031 | DS Smith Plc, Berry Plastics Corporation, Klöckner Pentaplast, Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Rigid plastic packaging is a type of packaging that is made from hard, non-flexible plastic. It is often used for products that need to be protected from crushing or breaking, such as electronics, glass, or fragile food items. Rigid plastic packaging can be made from many different types of plastic, including PET, HDPE, and PVC. It is often clear or translucent, which allows consumers to see the product inside. Rigid plastic packaging is often used for products that are sold in bulk, such as candy or nuts. It can also be used for individual products, such as cosmetics or small electronics.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in this field include:

Increased use of recycled materials: Recycled rigid plastic packaging is becoming increasingly popular due to its environmental benefits. This trend is being driven by consumer demand for more sustainable packaging options.

Lighter weight materials: Manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to reduce the weight of rigid plastic packaging. This helps to reduce transportation costs and environmental impact.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the rigid plastic packaging market are its versatility, durability, and recyclability. Rigid plastic packaging can be used for a wide variety of products, including food, beverages, personal care, and household items. It is also lightweight and easy to transport, making it an ideal packaging solution for companies that ship products internationally. Additionally, rigid plastic packaging can be recycled, which reduces waste and helps to protect the environment.

Market Segments

By Material

Polyethylene (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

High density polypropylene (HDPE)

Others

By Production Process

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Key Players

ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Amcor Limited

DS Smith Plc

Berry Plastics Corporation

Klöckner Pentaplast

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Sealed Air Corporation

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company.

