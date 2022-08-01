Robot End Effector Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021-2031 | Kuka AG, Millibar, Inc., Piab AB, Robotiq

New York , 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global Robot End Effector Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Robot End Effector Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A robot end effector is a device that is attached to the end of a robotic arm and is used to interact with the environment. End effectors can be grippers, which are used to grab and hold objects, or they can be tools, which are used to perform tasks such as welding, drilling, or painting.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Robot End Effector technology:

Increasing use of collaborative robots: Collaborative robots are becoming increasingly popular in manufacturing and other industries. These robots are designed to work safely alongside humans, and their use is growing in applications such as pick-and-place tasks, packaging, and assembly.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Robot End Effector market are the growing demand for automation in various industries, the increasing adoption of robots in manufacturing and assembly operations, and the need for efficient and reliable grippers and end effectors.

The automotive industry is one of the major end-users of robots and grippers. The increasing demand for automobiles is driving the growth of the automotive industry, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the robot end effector market.

Market Segments

By Type

Grippers

Process Tools

Sensors

Tool Changers

By Application

Handling

Assembling

Welding

Key Players

ABB

Dover Corporation

Kuka AG

Millibar, Inc.

Piab AB

Robotiq

Schmalz

Bastian Solutions

Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG

