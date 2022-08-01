Stroke Post Processing Software Market is forecast to reach US$ 417.53 Mn by 2032

Fact.MR’s recently published study on the stroke post processing software market concludes that the industry is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 417.53 Mn by the end of the said forecast period. Advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure to improve patient outcomes is the chief growth driver of this market.

From 2015 to 2021, sales of stroke post processing software grew at a CAGR of 9.2%, reaching US$ 141 Mn. As of 2022, the market is forecast to reach US$ 178 Mn. Initially, growth prospects were dented during Q1 2020, amid reallocation of all healthcare resources to COVID-19 patients. Eventually, linkages between strokes and the coronavirus diseases prompted increased uptake of post processing software.

In coming years, part of early-career stroke neurologists’ role will be to integrate AI and smart technology into stroke research

practice. The application of AI technology in the assessment of stroke risk can achieve favorable results. The need for early detection, accurate diagnosis, and timely treatment has promoted the increasing application of AI in stroke care. AI systems can also help stroke neurologists identify patients with acute ischemic stroke due to large vessel occlusions.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Company, Brainomix Limited, iSchemaView and Viz.ai Inc. are some of the prominent stroke post processing software providers profiled by Fact.MR. Aforementioned players are strengthening AI capabilities to offer highly precise imaging systems. Prominent developments are as follows:

In January 2022, Brainomix Limited launched the e-Stroke 11 AI-powered stroke imaging platform. This software is designed to enhance stroke network communications by allowing physicians to quickly and securely access, review and share images and patient data, send messages and flag patients eligible for thrombectomy

In February 2022, Viz.ai Inc. and TeleSpecialists LLC entered a strategic partnership to bring together AI-powered stroke care and leading telestroke neurologists to optimize time to treatment and improve patient outcomes across the United States. This partnership will facilitate stroke care coordination even when the patient and provider are hundreds of miles apart.

Stroke Post Processing Software Segmentations:

By Installation Desktop-based Stroke Post Processing Software Mobile Phones & Tablet-based Stroke Post Processing Software

By Modality CT Scan-based Stroke Post Processing Software MRI-based Stroke Post Processing Software

By Software Type Stroke Post Processing Software for Ischemic Stroke Stroke Post Processing Software for Hemorrhagic Stroke Stroke Post Processing Software for Other Diseases

By End Use Stroke Post Processing Software for Hospitals & Clinics Stroke Post Processing Software for Specialty Centers & Others



