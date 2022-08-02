Landen Property Offers Premium House and Land Packages to Suit Different Lifestyles and Needs

Sydney, NSW, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Landen Property, one of the best-rated property developers in Sydney, offers many different house and land packages in Sydney’s most prestigious locations, designed to suit various lifestyles and requirements. They focus on creating value and enriching the lives of people through buying and investing in properties.

When asked about this, “With our specialist expertise, we can offer unique house and land packages in Sydney to build and live in desirable locations, invest in property-related funds, and ensure our client’s wealth is protected and grown. We will also support you at every stage of your financial journey,” replied the spokesperson of Landen Property.

He also continued, “As a company with decades of experience creating and managing significant and successful businesses, we partner with and employ specialists to ensure optimum results. Our values are based on experience and expertise without compromise.”

Landen Funds, which is a part of Landen, offers access to investment funds created for Landen Properties’ projects. Their financial advisor in Sydney can help you to diversify and maximise the value of your investment portfolio.

“Through our financial planning, lending, and accounting services, we can assist you with establishing, investing, growing, protecting, and transitioning your wealth. Our comprehensive advice and support are tailored to your current circumstances, goals, and needs, and we provide guidance on the right strategies, products, and services to help you accomplish your objectives,” concluded the spokesperson of Landen Property, one of the leading property development companies in Sydney.

Their financial planning management team specialises in cash flow and debt management, investment advice, insurance advice, asset protection, SMSF set-up and management support, finance brokering, and more.

“I had a challenging project with many hurdles along the way. However, Jim and his team provided invaluable experience, advice, support and expertise to help achieve a successful outcome. It’s hard to find trustworthy companies and individuals within property development at times, but the Landen team genuinely strive for positive outcomes for their clients. Landen is setting a new industry standard in excellence, client liaison and authenticity,” commented Caitlin Marks, one of their happy clients.

About Landen Property:

Landen Property, one of Sydney’s leading property developers, offers many different house and land packages in Sydney’s most prestigious locations, designed to suit various lifestyles and requirements. Visit https://landen.com.au/ for more.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Malcolm Strain, Head of Financial Services

Address:

Level 2, Suite A16, 24 – 32 Lexington Drive

Bella Vista, NSW, 2153

Australia

Phone Number: 1300 526 326

###