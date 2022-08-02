Bayou Graphics Launches Graphic Print and Wrap Service for Vehicle and Fleet

The service provides an array of vehicle graphic printing and wrapping options ideal for advertising campaigns for businesses with commercial vehicles

Houston, Texas, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Bayou Graphics, a well-known graphic design company, has recently launched a vehicle graphic print and wrap service that offers multiple design and print options to vehicles. The service can be utilized by a wide variety of vehicles ranging from cars, vans, trucks, all the way up to buses, full size trailers, containers, and even specialty vehicles. The graphics for printing can be customized in collaboration with customers, and can be anything from advertisement banners to brand logos, perfect for promoting business.

To meet the varied and specific needs of customers, the service offers a variety of printing and wrapping options, some of which are specific to certain vehicles. The most common among these, the full wrap covers the whole body of a vehicle with vinyl imprinted with graphics or fully coated with an exquisite color. It is a great and affordable way to customize a car and give it a fresh look. For business owners, it is ideal for imprinting commercial fleet vehicles with an advertising banner or logo for brand promotion. An additional benefit of a full wrap is that it provides a layer of protection to the original paint job of a vehicle, keeping it intact and safe. A full wrap can last for five to seven years.

Owners who want only partial parts of their vehicle to be printed with graphics have the option to go with printed graphics. With this option, chosen areas on the vehicle can be covered with prints customized to fit perfectly. Decals printing is great for imprinting words and numbers that are easily readable by passersby. Additionally, the service also offers several other options for vehicle printing such as rear window graphics, tailgate graphics, decal door set, and door magnet set.

During the launch, the company’s owner said, “One of our biggest goals is to help businesses promote their brand by designing graphics that lets them connect with their customers. From all our experience in graphic design, we can truly say that we are one of the best at designing powerful and captivating graphics that allows businesses to establish their brand and communicate with their audience. And when we combine this with our excellent vehicle wrapping service, we open a whole new opportunity for businesses to promote their brand wherever their vehicles and fleet go. We’ve really become the go-to for Houston food truck wrap.”

About Bayou Graphics: Bayou Graphics is a company that designs and prints graphics for use in signages, interior walls, store frontages, windows, vehicles, and other surfaces for businesses as well as private customers.

