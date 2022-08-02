Best college for Electropathy and Catering courses in Tamilnadu

Tamilnadu, India, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

What is Electropathy ?

Electropathy is a relatively young medical speciality. Following the recognition of four medical systems, namely Allopathy (Western Medical System), Ayurveda & Unani (Ancient Medical System), and Homoeopathy, Electropathy, also known as Electro Homoeopathy, has grown in popularity in India and other developing countries. It is the fifth modern healthcare system in India. Electropathy course in Madurai is recognised by Naturo Electro Homeo Medicos of India (N.E.H.M. of India), an organisation with authorization from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Electropathy is simple and harmless; it is non-toxic and non-alcoholic, and it has no negative side effects. The medications used in this therapy are manufactured from natural plants and herbs. The medications in the Tamilnadu Electropathy College are made using cohobation, a fermentation process.

Electropathy college in Tamilnadu :

Bachelor of Electro Homeopathy Medicine & Surgery – B.E.M.S. is recognized as a modern medical science analogous to M.B.B.S., B.S.M.S., and B.U.M.S. If you are looking for the best electropathy college in tamilnadu, the college of ARASU Groups is the right choice as it is a committed institution that is acknowledged as a prominent college in our locality with distinct advantages such as highly trained faculty, no capital fees, installment fee payment, hygienic cuisine, pleasant classrooms, and so on.

Only a few seats are available for electropathy course in Tamilnadu. The course has a duration of 4.6 years. Following the internship, they would be hired as doctors at all multispecialty hospitals in Tamil Nadu’s main cities. In the third and fourth years, students will receive training at Apollo, Meenakshi Mission, and Vadamalayan hospitals, as well as Multispecialty and Famous Hospitals in Tamil Nadu’s major cities. After four years, six months of internship training will be provided at Chennai Stanley Hospital. Join the best electropathy college in tamilnadu to accomplish your ambition of becoming a doctor.

Catering course in Virudhunagar:

Apart from Electropathy and Nursing courses Arasu groups also offers catering courses in Virudhunagar. Though many colleges may offer a variety of catering courses the Arasu group of institutions, which has a large number of expert faculty, offers undergraduate, diploma, and certificate programs. B.Sc in Hotel Management and Catering Technology is a three-year undergraduate program. A three-year diploma in hotel management and catering technology is also available, however the minimum educational need is a Class 10 pass. A catering course’s curriculum differs from college to college and is also determined by the degree awarded to candidates upon completion of the course. Aspirants who complete a course from among the best catering colleges in virudhunagar will be eligible to work in hotels, restaurants, hospitals, educational establishments, railways, and the airline business.

Address

25, South Street,

Opp to Gomathi Hospital,

Arupukottai – 626101,

Virudhunagar District,

Tamilnadu, South India.

diploma in hotel management colleges in virudhunagar|b.sc hotel management colleges in virudhunagar|catering colleges in virudhunagar|catering courses in virudhunagar|hotel management courses in virudhunagar