Binmile Technologies to be Lanyard Partner at India NBFC Summit 2022

Noida, India, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile Technologies is growing its footprint by partnering with Synnex Group for India’s largest NBFC Summit for 2022 as the event’s Lanyard Partner.

India Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) Summit 2022 will bring together professionals from the financial service industry and other stakeholders engaged in the insurance and mutual funds industry. The event will encourage strategic learning, the conception of ideas, and networking for value.

Many companies from across the nation will come together to deliver practical learning, inspiration, new technologies, and insights into the industry including Housing, Infrastructure, Assets, and Microfinance.

Binmile Technologies has developed a great partnership with the financial and insurance service community, and the company’s digital product engineering services have always been fruitful for the growth of the industry with the growing technological developments.

India NBFC Summit 2022 in partnership with Binmile, aims to seek “The Future of NBFC Unfolds” for industry stakeholders to work out a road map for unleashing the true potential of the NBFC sector by discussing the latest technological trends and solutions.

The 2-day-long conference will have an eclectic mix of speakers highlighting the technology trends for the NBFC sector, which will help the financial industry to restructure and implement solutions for their advanced business and future growth.

“For the NBFC industry players, the summit is an excellent platform to discuss and learn about the ongoing industry trends and evolving features like consumer behavior, expectations, experiences, technological disruptions, etc. It’s always better to learn the influences of the industry to progress better”, said Avanish Kamboj, Founder & CEO, of Binmile Technologies. “Industry events are always leveraged to learn from the industry leaders and the new generation of leaders who are capturing the market with their technologically advanced products”, he added.

About India NBFC Summit

The India NBFC Summit 2022 aims to aim to highlight the industry-relevant issues and challenges, the latest technology trends and solutions to improve the issues, and the need for supportive regulations in place to enable industry players to navigate through the present uncertain, dynamic environment.

About Synnex Group

Synnex Group is an internationally recognized Business Media Company with an experience of overall 40 years in managing BFSI, Energy, Pharma, FMCG & Engineering Masterclass, Summit & Training across Asia, Africa & Europe. The event organized by the company brings scale, knowledge, and gravitas to promote innovation and technology that changes consumers’ lives.

About Binmile

Binmile Technologies is one of the leading software development and application development companies across the world. The company aims to provide full-cycle software development with a core focus on digitally transforming businesses and cultures with innovation and automation.

A trusted partner for Digital Product Engineering, Software Product Engineering, Web and Mobile Application Development, Product Development (SaaS), IoT (Internet of Things), and Quality Assurance across non-banking, finance, insurance, banking, healthcare, education, e-Commerce, and manufacturing sectors.

For more information visit: https://binmile.com/