nAscent Art New York introduces artspecified

NEW YORK, NY, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Gone are the days of looking through thousands of art pieces that aren’t the right fit for a project’s space, budget, or vision. artspecified, a new platform from the founders of nAscent Art New York, takes the guess work out of sourcing art for projects of all sizes by providing an exclusive collection of artwork for design industry professionals.

With artspecified, interior designers, furniture dealers, and other industry professionals can self-specify the art for their projects, a welcome alternative to traditional art websites focused on consumers and collectors. artspecified’s exclusive, curated collection offers over 600 pieces by more than 60 artists, and it rolls out new artists and artworks regularly.

“We created artspecified specifically as a response to problems that industry professionals have told us they face every day,” said Jen Wallace, co-founder and director of art for nAscent and artspecified. “In a few words, artspecified is exclusive, curated, fast, and budget-friendly.”

With new pieces being added monthly, the art available is always fresh, and professionals love how the options fit the needs of any project, big or small. They also love the customization, often limited at consumer or collector websites. From size to substrate to frame, industry professionals can see and preview their choices – and the finished product arrives in six weeks or less. They even have security hardware available for public areas!

In order to receive access to artspecified, industry professionals must apply and undergo a quick vetting process. Once approved, they’ll receive a password to access the collection online. To request access to artspecified’s website, click here.

Since 2007, nAscent has served high-end hospitality and commercial clients with art solutions. Motivated by a passion for art, nAscent works with real estate developers, interior designers, and architects to bring visions to reality, and advance living, working fine artists and their art. artspecified will complement nAscent’s mission, giving industry professionals yet another way of putting art in projects that can bring a moment of joy, wonder, or discovery to people’s lives.

To learn more about artspecified, visit www.artspecified.com/about-artspecified. To learn more about nAscent, visit www.nascentartny.com.

To view and download high-resolution images, click here.

About nAscent Art New York

nAscent Art New York is an art consultancy that acquires, leases and licenses artwork by the world’s finest artists for leading brands, lobbies, residential buildings, offices, and hotels. Motivated by a passion for art, the company works with real estate developers, interior designers and architects to bring visions to reality, and advance living, working fine artists and their art. Examples of past clients include Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, Thompson Hotels, Virgin Hotels, MetLife, Penguin Books, and Toyota. To learn more about nAscent, visit www.nascentartny.com. @nAscentArtNY on all social media platforms.

About artspecified

Created by the founders of nAscent Art New York, artspecified is an art spec fulfillment platform with an exclusive, curated collection of artwork for the design industry only. Design professionals can receive access to nAscent’s curation and execution for projects of all sizes. With hundreds of pieces by dozens of artists (and new artwork added monthly), artspecified takes design projects over the finish line with style. To learn more about artspecified, visit www.artspecified.com/about-artspecified. @artspecified on Instagram.

