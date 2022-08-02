Demand For Automated Industrial Doors Systems In Commercial Buildings Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 4% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-02— /EPR Network/ —

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Automated Industrial Doors market to reach US$ 14 Bn by 2022

By product, automated pedestrian doors to accumulate 33% revenue

Commercial buildings to emerge as dominant application sector, valued at US$ 8 Bn

Demand for Automated Industrial Doors in industrial building to surge at more than 4% CAGR through 2032

Asia-Pacific to be the most opportunistic region, accumulating 40% revenue

Market value for Automated Industrial Doors in the U.S to be valued at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2022

China to emerge as a lucrative market in Asia, accumulating over US$ 5 Bn by 2032

“The Automated Industrial Doors market will be driven by the consistently rising demand for installation in commercial spaces. Demand is expected to increase in government buildings, corporate offices, retail complexes, and shopping malls, among other places, in the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive landscape

Assa Abloy acquired a majority stake in Agta Record (Switzerland) in August 2020, with approximately 93 percent of the share capital and voting rights. Agta Record is a global leader in the manufacture of automatic door systems. This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its door product portfolio and increasing its presence in the European region.

Allegion plc, a leading global security product and solutions provider, announced the acquisition of Yonomi in 2021. Yonomi’s patented technology and technical capabilities will be used to enhance Allegion’s vision of seamless access while also improving software development capabilities.

Builders FirstSource Inc. completed the merger with BMC Stock Holdings in January 2021 to become the country’s premier supplier of a wide range of building materials and services.

Expected Market Value in 2022 US$ 14 Bn Projected Market Value in 2032 US$ 20 Bn Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5% CAGR Key Companies Profiled ABB GroupAllegion PlcAssa Abloy ABCame S.p.ADormakaba International Holding AGGEZE GmbHGira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KGHoneywell International Inc.INSTEONNabtesco CorporationRoyal Boon Edam International B.VSchneider Electric SESiemens AGStanley Black & Decker Inc.

Demand for Automated Industrial Doors systems in commercial buildings is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

