Semi-Trailer Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Great Dane LLC, Wabash National Corporation, Krone GmbH & Co. KG

A semi-trailer is a type of trailer that is attached to the back of a semi-truck. The semi-trailer is able to carry a large amount of weight because it is supported by the semi-truck. The semi-trailer is also able to be detached from the semi-truck, which is helpful when the trailer needs to be unloaded or when the truck needs to be used for other purposes.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in semi-trailer technology that are worth mentioning. Firstly, there has been a shift towards using lighter materials in the construction of semi-trailers. This is primarily due to the fact that lighter trailers are more fuel-efficient, and thus can save operators a significant amount of money in fuel costs over the course of a year. Secondly, there has been an increase in the use of aerodynamic designs in semi-trailers. This is again due to the fact that aerodynamic trailers are more fuel-efficient, and can help to reduce the overall carbon footprint of a fleet. Finally, there has been a trend towards using more advanced technologies in the construction of semi-trailers. This includes the use of sensors and other electronic systems to improve the overall efficiency of the trailer.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the semi-trailer market. First, the increasing demand for goods and materials transport has led to a need for more semi-trailers. Second, the rising cost of fuel has made semi-trailers more attractive to businesses and consumers alike. Third, the increasing availability of financing options has made semi-trailers more affordable. Finally, the improving economy has led to increased demand for semi-trailers.

Key Market Segments

By Vehicle Type Lowboy Flatbed Refrigerated Others

By Tonnage Below 50 Tons 50-100 Tons More than 100 Tons

By Foot Length Less than 45 Feet Greater than 45 Feet

By End-Use Industry Oil & Gas Logistics Chemical



Key Market Players

Great Dane LLC

Wabash National Corporation

Krone GmbH & Co. KG

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Hyundai

