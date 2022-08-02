Cross Laminated Timber Market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Cross Laminated Timber Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cross Laminated Timber Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cross laminated timber (CLT) is a type of engineered wood product that is composed of layers of lumber boards that are glued together. The boards are arranged in a cross-laminated configuration, with the grain of each layer running in a different direction. This results in a strong and stiff panel that is well-suited for use in construction.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Cross Laminated Timber technology. One is the trend toward taller buildings made of CLT. This is being driven by the increased use of CLT in Europe, where many tall CLT buildings have been constructed in recent years. Another trend is the use of CLT in more diverse applications, such as in non-residential buildings and in infrastructure projects. This is due to the growing recognition of the benefits of CLT, such as its high strength-to-weight ratio, its dimensional stability, and its fire resistance.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Cross Laminated Timber market are its advantages over traditional construction materials, its sustainability, and its ability to be used in a variety of applications.

Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) is a relatively new product that is made by bonding layers of lumber together with adhesives. It is strong and stiff, yet lightweight and easy to work with. CLT can be used for a variety of applications, including floors, walls, and roofs. It is also being used increasingly in tall buildings, as it can be used to create large, open spaces without the need for load-bearing walls.

CLT has a number of advantages over traditional construction materials. It is more energy efficient to produce than concrete and steel, and it can be reused or recycled at the end of its life. CLT is also more sustainable, as it is made from a renewable resource â€“ wood.

The use of CLT is growing rapidly, as more architects and engineers are becoming aware of its benefits. The market for CLT is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as more projects are completed using this innovative material.

Market Segments

The Cross Laminated Timber Market is segmented by type into adhesive-bonded CLT, mechanically fastened CLT, and others. By end-user, into residential, institutional, commercial, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Cross Laminated Timber Market report includes players such as Stora Enso Group, Binderholz GmbH, Mayr Melnhof Holz Group, Schilliger Holz AG, KLH Massivholz GmbH, Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation, Nordic Structure, and Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG.

