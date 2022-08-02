Screw Air End Market Key Facts, Market Size, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Screw Air End Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Screw Air End Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A screw air end is a device that compresses air using a rotating screw. The screw air end consists of a housing, a screw, and a set of bearings. The screw is driven by a motor, and the air is drawn into the housing through an inlet port. The air is compressed as it is drawn through the screw, and it is discharged through an outlet port. The screw air end is a very efficient way to compress air, and it is used in a variety of applications, including air compressors, vacuum pumps, and blowers.

Key Trends

Some of the key features of the latest screw air ends include:

– Improved efficiency due to higher compression ratios and better sealing

– Longer lifespan due to better materials and coatings

– Lower noise levels due to improved design

– Better vibration isolation due to improved design

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the screw air end market include the increasing demand for energy-efficient compressors, the need for compact and lightweight compressors, and the growing demand for screw air ends from the oil & gas and mining industries.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient compressors is a key driver of the screw air end market. Screw air ends are more energy-efficient than reciprocating air ends, and are thus preferred in applications where energy efficiency is a key concern.

The need for compact and lightweight compressors is another key driver of the screw air end market. Screw air ends are smaller and lighter than reciprocating air ends, and are thus preferred in applications where space and weight are limited.

Market Segmentation

The Screw Air End Market is segmented by driver, type, end-use, and region. By driver, the market is divided into liquid driven, gas driven, and electric. By type, the market is classified into belt drive and gear drive. By end-user, the market is bifurcated into oil and gas industry, chemical industry, energy and transmission, automotive and aerospace, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Screw Air End Market are Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Hitachi Ltd., KAESER, IHI Rotating Machinery, Anest IWATA, Fusheng, Eaton Compressor, ELGi, and Howden.

