In-vehicle Infotainment Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Panasonic Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on In-vehicle Infotainment Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) is a system that allows drivers and passengers to interact with the vehicle’s electronic systems using input and output devices. The input devices can include a touch screen, voice recognition, physical buttons, and knobs. The output devices can include a display screen, speakers, and haptic feedback. IVI systems can provide a variety of functions, such as navigation, climate control, entertainment, and vehicle diagnostics.

Key Trends

1. Increased connectivity: In-vehicle Infotainment systems are becoming increasingly connected, with many new vehicles now offering built-in WiFi hotspots and support for apps and services such as Spotify and Apple CarPlay.

2. Improved usability: In-vehicle Infotainment systems are becoming easier to use, with many manufacturers now offering touchscreens and voice-controlled interfaces.

3. Enhanced safety: In-vehicle Infotainment systems are being designed with safety in mind, with features such as hands-free calling and text messaging becoming more common.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the In-vehicle Infotainment market are the increasing demand for enhanced safety features in vehicles, the need for better connectivity and entertainment options, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

The In-vehicle Infotainment market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years owing to the increasing demand for enhanced safety features in vehicles.

Key Market Segments

By Component

  • Display Unit/Infotainment Unit
  • Control Panel
  • Telematics Control Unit
  • Head-up display

By Form

  • Embedded
  • Tethered
  • Integrated

By Operating System

  • Android
  • Linux
  • QNX
  • Microsoft

Key Market Players

  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • TomTom N.V.
  • Denso Corporation
  • Faurecia SA (Clarion Co., Ltd.)
  • Pioneer Corporation

