In-vehicle Infotainment Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Panasonic Corporation

In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) is a system that allows drivers and passengers to interact with the vehicle’s electronic systems using input and output devices. The input devices can include a touch screen, voice recognition, physical buttons, and knobs. The output devices can include a display screen, speakers, and haptic feedback. IVI systems can provide a variety of functions, such as navigation, climate control, entertainment, and vehicle diagnostics.

Key Trends

1. Increased connectivity: In-vehicle Infotainment systems are becoming increasingly connected, with many new vehicles now offering built-in WiFi hotspots and support for apps and services such as Spotify and Apple CarPlay.

2. Improved usability: In-vehicle Infotainment systems are becoming easier to use, with many manufacturers now offering touchscreens and voice-controlled interfaces.

3. Enhanced safety: In-vehicle Infotainment systems are being designed with safety in mind, with features such as hands-free calling and text messaging becoming more common.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the In-vehicle Infotainment market are the increasing demand for enhanced safety features in vehicles, the need for better connectivity and entertainment options, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

The In-vehicle Infotainment market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years owing to the increasing demand for enhanced safety features in vehicles.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Display Unit/Infotainment Unit

Control Panel

Telematics Control Unit

Head-up display

By Form

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

By Operating System

Android

Linux

QNX

Microsoft

Key Market Players

Garmin Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TomTom N.V.

Denso Corporation

Faurecia SA (Clarion Co., Ltd.)

Pioneer Corporation

