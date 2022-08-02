Air-to-Air Refueling Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Airbus SAS, Cobham Ltd., Draken International

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Air-to-Air Refueling Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Air-to-air refueling, sometimes referred to as tanker-to-fighter refueling, is a process in which one aircraft transfers fuel to another aircraft while both are in flight. The transferring aircraft is typically a larger, multi-engine plane such as a tanker, while the receiving aircraft is usually a smaller, single-engine fighter.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20439/

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in air-to-air refueling technology are:

The use of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for refueling missions. This is seen as a way to reduce the risk to human pilots while still providing the necessary support to aircraft.

The use of alternative fuels such as hydrogen or electric power. This is seen as a way to reduce the environmental impact of air travel.

Key Drivers

Air-to-air refueling (AAR) is a process whereby one aircraft transfers aviation fuel to another during flight. The two most common types of AAR systems are probe-and-drogue, which is used by military aircraft, and boom, which is used by tanker aircraft. AAR can extend the range and endurance of aircraft, and can also be used to rapidly deploy aircraft to their operating areas. The main drivers of the AAR market are the increasing demand for air travel, the need for military forces to have extended range and endurance, and the desire to rapidly deploy aircraft.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Manned

Unmanned

By System

Probe & Drouge

Boom Refueling

Autonomous

By Component

Pumps

Valves

Nozzles

Fuel tanks

Others

Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20439/

Key Market Players

Airbus SAS

Cobham Ltd.

Draken International

Marshall Aerospace & Defence Group

GE Aviation

Safran S.A

Eaton Co.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700