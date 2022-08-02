Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GenScript

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Genome editing, also called genome engineering, is a set of technologies that give scientists the ability to change an organism’s DNA. These technologies allow scientists to make very specific changes to an organism’s genome. Genome editing is a powerful tool that can be used to improve the health of both plants and animals. However, it is also a tool that can be used to create organisms with desired characteristics. For example, genome editing could be used to create animals with enhanced muscle growth or increased milk production.

Key Trends

The key trends in genome editing/genome engineering technology are the development of new and more efficient ways to edit DNA, the use of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to edit genomes, and the use of genome editing to treat disease.

New and more efficient ways to edit DNA are constantly being developed. One of the most recent and exciting developments is the use of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to edit genomes. This technology allows for precise and specific editing of DNA, and has the potential to revolutionize the way we treat disease.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the genome editing/genome engineering market are the increasing demand for precision medicine, the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, and the growing investments in R&D for the development of new genome editing tools and techniques.

Precision medicine is an emerging field of medicine that relies on the use of genetic information to guide the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders and the growing demand for personalized medicine are driving the need for precision medicine.

Market Segments:

By Technology:

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Antisense

Other technologies

By Product and Service:

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Systems

Services

By Application:

Cell Line Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Key Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

GenScript

Sangamo Therapeutics

Lonza

Editas Medicine

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Tecan Life Sciences

