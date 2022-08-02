Exoskeleton Market Trend 2022: Industry Upcoming Developments, Global Economics, Market Dynamics, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players, Revenue Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Exoskeleton Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An exoskeleton is a robotic suit that is worn by a human to provide them with extra strength and endurance. The first exoskeletons were developed for military use, but they are now being used in a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Exoskeletons use a variety of technologies to provide their users with extra strength, including hydraulic actuators, electric motors, and pneumatics. They often have sensors that feedback information to the user, and some models even include artificial intelligence to help the user optimize their performance.

Key Players

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Lockheed Martin Corporation

U.S. Bionics, Inc.

Rex Bionics

RB3D

ReWalk Robotics Ltd

Cyberdyne Inc.

Key Trends and Drivers

One trend is the increasing use of exoskeletons in industrial and construction settings. There are a number of companies that are now offering products that are specifically designed for these industries, and they are seeing good uptake. This is likely to continue as the benefits of using exoskeletons in these industries become more widely recognized.

Another trend is the development of lighter and more comfortable exoskeletons. As the technology develops, exoskeletons are becoming lighter and more comfortable to wear, which is making them more practical for use in a wider range of settings.

Finally, there is an increasing focus on using exoskeletons to improve the health and wellbeing of workers. There is growing evidence that using an exoskeleton can help to reduce musculoskeletal injuries, and this is leading to more companies incorporating exoskeletons into their health and safety programs.

Market Segments

By Mobility

Mobile

Fixed/Stationary

By Technology

Powered

Non-powered

By Extremity

Upper Body

Lower Body

Full Body

By End-Use

Healthcare

Military

Industry

