Commodity Plastics Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2031 | BASF SE, Westlake Chemical, Qatar Petroleum, Indian Oil

Commodity plastics are plastics that are mass-produced for use in a wide variety of applications. They are typically made from petroleum-based feedstocks, and their properties are determined by the additives that are used during production. The most common commodity plastics are polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene.

Key Trends

The key trends in commodity plastics technology are the development of new resins and additives, the use of recycled materials, and the use of renewable resources.

The development of new resins and additives has led to the production of more durable and heat-resistant plastics. Recycled materials are being used more frequently in the production of commodity plastics, as they are more environmentally friendly and cost-effective. The use of renewable resources, such as plant-based plastics, is also becoming more common as companies strive to reduce their environmental impact.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the commodity plastics market are the ever-increasing demand for plastics in various industries and the need for cost-effective and lightweight materials. The use of commodity plastics has increased significantly over the past few years due to their superior properties such as durability, resistance to chemicals and high temperature, and flexibility.

Key Market Segments

The commodity plastics market bifurcated on the basis of product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS) and others. By end user it is categorized into building & construction, packing, textile, electrical & electronics and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The commodity plastics market report includes players such as Exxon Mobil, Sumitomo Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Westlake Chemical, Qatar Petroleum, Indian Oil, The Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, LG Chem, and Qenos Pty.

