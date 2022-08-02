Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2021-2031 | Xentech, Xenopat, EUROPDX, Hera Biolabs, Bioduro

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A patient-derived xenograft (PDX) is a cancer model created by transplanting tumor tissue from a human patient into an immunodeficient animal. This allows researchers to study the tumor in a living system and to test potential treatments.

PDX models have several advantages over other types of cancer models. They more accurately reflect the heterogeneity of human tumors, and they can be used to study the interactions between the tumor and the host immune system. PDX models are also useful for studying the tumor microenvironment and for testing personalized treatments.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model technology. First, there is a trend towards using PDX models to study more rare diseases. This is because PDX models can provide a more accurate representation of the disease than cell lines or other models. Additionally, PDX models can be used to study the disease in its natural environment, which can provide insights that would not be possible with other model types.

Another trend is the use of PDX models to study the efficacy of new treatments. This is because PDX models can be used to test the effectiveness of a treatment in a more realistic setting. Additionally, PDX models can be used to study the side effects of a treatment, which is important for safety purposes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model market are the increasing incidence of cancer, the availability of PDX models for a wide range of cancer types, and the increasing use of PDX models in drug development.

The incidence of cancer is increasing globally, with an estimated 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million cancer-related deaths in 2018. The availability of PDX models for a wide range of cancer types is a key driver of the PDX market. PDX models are available for a variety of solid tumors, including breast, lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancer, as well as for hematologic malignancies such as leukemia and lymphoma.

Key Market Segments

The patient-derived xenograft model market bifurcated on the basis of type, tumor type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type it is segmented into mice models and rat models. By tumor type, it is divided into lung tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, and others. By application it is categorized into precision medicine, co-clinical trials, and basic cancer research. By end user, it is analyzed across academic and research organizations, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The patient-derived xenograft model market report includes players such as Xentech, Xenopat, EUROPDX, Hera Biolabs, Bioduro, Envigo, Urosphere, Wuxi Apptech, Oncodesign, and Covnace Inc.

