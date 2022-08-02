Smart PPE Market reach a valuation of nearly US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2030

Increased awareness about safety and globally accepted regulations by companies have significantly increased demand for industrial IoT-integrated smart PPE solutions, especially in oil & gas, manufacturing, and construction industries, to ensure workers’ safety in various work environments. Mounting demand for smart PPE is due to the fact that, IIOT-integrated PPE delivers the best real-time preventive maintenance solutions. Besides, active flash PPE integrated with OSRAM-guided lights provide visibility even in wet working conditions. Development of smart flame and chemical-resistant materials, along with integration of improved materials for aesthetics and ergonomics to reduce workplace injuries and satisfy OSHA guidelines, is poised to surge smart PPE demand, globally.

The global smart PPE market is poised to expand at a steady CAGR of close to 6%, and near a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2030.

Smart PPE – Scope of Report:

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Smart PPE, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Competitive Landscape

Players of the market adopt various strategies to expand the market size. Partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations are some of the methods adopted by the players to enhance their global reach. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

Smart PPE Segmentations:

Product Type

Protective Clothing

Head, Eye, and Face Protection

Protective Footwear

Hearing Protection

Respiratory Protection

Hand Protection

Others

End-Use

Oil and Gas

Construction

Firefighting

Manufacturing

Healthcare Facilities

Mining

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

