Badminton Apparel Market is slated to expand at a staggering CAGR of approximately 11% through 2032

Fact.MR recently published the global badminton apparel market research report for the forecast period 2022-2032. According to the study, the market is poised to expand rapidly at around 11% CAGR, surpassing a revenue share of US$ 33 Bn by 2032. Manufacturers are majorly reliant on surging badminton popularity across prominent markets to further their gains.

From 2017 to 2021, sales of badminton apparel surged at a CAGR of 10%. Prospects temporarily contracted during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as imposition of lockdowns led to cessation of outdoor commercial sporting events, leading to postponement of badminton matches. At the same time, personal grade apparel sales surged as people began engaging in sporting activities to remain fit.

Key apparel providers are signing sponsorship contracts with various governmental sports agencies and sportspersons to expand their product outreach. For instance, in 2021, YONEX Co. Ltd. entered into an 8-year long partnership with the China Badminton Association (CBA), enabling the apparel provider to become an official sponsor for the Chinese national badminton team. The contract will see national players competing and training with the company’s racquets, strings, shuttle cocks, apparel and shoes.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5893

Badminton Apparel – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Badminton Apparel evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Badminton Apparel are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Badminton Apparel, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

In 2021, Babolat relaunched its Jet Premura flagship padel shoes with enhanced features. The new version weighs 5 grams less, down to 320 grams. The Michelin sole is designed and developed specifically for padel, to make it more flexible and elastic, while providing safety in every movement the player makes on court.

In December 2021, With the aim of breeding footwork performance through optimized fit, the POWER CUSHION 88 DIAL will receive technological updates as preparation for a global rollout beginning in late January 2022. Inspired by the POWER CUSHION INFINITY, the 88 DIAL maximizes the fit of the shoe using the BOA © Fit System. The BOA * Fit System allows for a precise and balanced fit by rotating the single-dial to a perfect angle and applying even pressure to the foot.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1986/global-badminton-apparel-market

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Badminton Apparel: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Badminton Apparel demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Badminton Apparel. As per the study, the demand for Badminton Apparel will grow through 2032.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Badminton Apparel. As per the study, the demand for Badminton Apparel will grow through 2032. Badminton Apparel historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032. Badminton Apparel consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Badminton Apparel Segmentations:

By Product Top Wear Badminton Apparel Badminton Jackets Badminton Sports Bras Badminton Sweatshirts Badminton Track Suits Badminton T-Shirt & Tees Bottom Wear Badminton Apparel Badminton Pants & Trousers Badminton Shorts & Tights Badminton Skirts Badminton Footwear Others

By Material Badminton Apparel Made from Natural Fabric Badminton Apparel Made from Synthetic Fabric

By Distribution Channel Online Badminton Apparel Sales e-Commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Badminton Apparel Sales Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5893

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com