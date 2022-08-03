Tour Operator launches Online Booking for Nairobi City tours and City Trips Breaks

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Kenya’s tourism industry is booming in business and 2018-2021 is looking even better after recovery for a long time. Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya’s strength in packaging tours and committed service delivery is expected to increase in the future.

Undoubtly, Kenya is the best African country for safari experience with lots and lots of wildlife viewing. For a long time Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya, has taken travellers to various destinations within Nairobi and tourist destinations within Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The Tour Operator has for years utilised the distributions of International brands to marketer and distribute their tours on commission basis. The distributors had a competitive advantage in that the clients could read and book tours online to the last stage. They will still continue distributing through their online partners.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya saw this as an opportunity to exploit and dive into the big ocean of international brands. This challenge has been overcome and now this Online Tour Agency (OTA) and operator have launched their online tours booking platform in collaboration with payment getaway PESAPAL which is verified by VeriSign International. PESAPAL accept credit cards VISA and MASTERCARD and mobile money as well.

‘Delving into the online market is worth the risk, because Nairobi is become the hub for multi-national corporations, we believe we shall make significant strides in terms of sales revenue. Our service delivery remains top-notch and a continues priority as you can read from the trip advisor page and other pages. Just Google Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya’ says Susan the Tourism Manager.

Some of the tours they offer in Nairobi are Nairobi National Park, Nairobi City Tour, Elephant Orphanage Tour, Giraffe Center Tour, Lake Nakuru national Park tour, Amboseli national Park Tour, Tours to Chimpanzee and rhino sanctuary and more tours.

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-national-park

Some of the overnight safaris they offer are only related to Luxury travel lodges and one fly’s by Air (Safaris by Air). The destinations includes Masai Mara Safari, Amboseli Park, Malindi – Watamu, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Samburu Reserve and Meru National park.

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/serenasafari

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/africasafari

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/governors-main-camp

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/kempinski

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/kichwa-tembo-camp

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/mara-intrepids-club

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/4-days-lake-nakuru-maasai-mara

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/3-days-amboseli-park

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/safarindovu

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/2-days-amboseli-park

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/safaritwiga

Airport Transfers in Nairobi are also available on their online platform. –https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

However, there are more packages available in their main website which several tailor made safaris by road ranging from 1 (one) day to 15 (fifteen days) safaris. https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/

We wish you happy holidays, great experiences in Kenya and book through Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya.

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, instagram, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.. Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – Nairobi – Reviews of Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – TripAdvisor – Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – Nairobi – Reviews of Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – TripAdvisor

For further information and reservations, contact:

Claudia Kabui

Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)

Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/