Residential Air Purifiers Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Daikin Industries, Ltd, Sharp Corporation, Honeywell International Inc.

Residential air purifiers are devices that are designed to remove contaminants from the air in your home. These devices can range in size and features, but they all work to remove pollutants from the air, including dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander. Some air purifiers also feature activated carbon filters that can remove odors and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) from the air.

Key Trends

The key trends in Residential Air Purifiers market are:

Increased Efficiency: Air purifiers are becoming more efficient at cleaning the air in your home. Newer models are able to remove more airborne particles, including dust, pollen, and pet dander.

Improved Filtration: Air purifiers are also becoming more effective at filtering out pollutants such as smoke, chemicals, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds).

Greater Convenience: Air purifiers are becoming more user-friendly, with features such as automatic operation and remote control.

Key Drivers

There are four key drivers of the residential air purifiers market:

Rising awareness about the health hazards of air pollution: Air pollution is a growing health concern globally, and rising awareness about its harmful effects is driving the demand for air purifiers. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is the worlds largest single environmental health risk, and it is estimated to cause 7 million premature deaths each year.

Stringent government regulations: Air pollution is regulated by various government bodies globally, and the stringency of these regulations is increasing. This is driving the demand for air purifiers, as they help to meet the regulatory standards.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Electrostatic precipitators

Activated carbon

UV filters and Ionic filters

By Type

Portable /Stand Alone Air Purifiers

In-Duct Air Purifiers

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada



KEY PLAYERS

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Dyson

Unilever Group

Panasonic Corporation

