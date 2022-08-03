Elevators & Escalators Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Schindler Group, Thyssenkrupp AG, Hitachi.Ltd

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Elevators & Escalators Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Elevators & Escalators Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Elevators and escalators are mechanical devices used to move people or goods between different levels of a building. Elevators are used to move people vertically, while escalators are used to move people horizontally. Both devices use a system of pulleys and cables to move people or goods.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in the technology of elevators and escalators. One is the trend toward greater safety. This includes new safety features such as automatic doors and sensors that stop the elevator if it detects an obstacle. Another trend is toward energy efficiency. This includes the use of regenerative braking systems that capture energy when the elevator is descending and use it to power the elevator when it is ascending.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the global Elevators & Escalators market are the increasing demand for smart and energy-efficient products, the growing construction industry, and the rising awareness about the safety and security of passengers. The market is also driven by the need for faster and more efficient transportation in crowded urban areas. However, the high cost of installation and maintenance is a major challenge for the market growth.

Market Segments

By Component

Control System

Maintenance System

Communication System

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

By Service

New Installation

Maintenance

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Schindler Group

Thyssenkrupp AG

Hitachi.Ltd

Hyundai Elevators Co.Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric

Otis Elevators

Kone Corporation

United Technologies

