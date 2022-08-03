Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Minneapolis Office on Their 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The Minneapolis branch was established in 1987, and its territory represents a large market for the semiconductor industry, with over $650M in spend spread across Industrial, EMS, Medical, Agriculture, Consumer, and Military customers.

“Future Electronics’ commitment to inventory, best in class supply chain programs, and sales and technical resources in the field supporting our customers have contributed to the significant and steady growth that the Minneapolis branch has enjoyed,” said General Manager Curt Bakken.

“Even with our recent growth, we see more opportunity to continue this trajectory by staying committed to our customers and partnering with our strong suppliers.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Minneapolis team on their 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

