Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announces return of train attraction

SANFORD, FL, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — All aboard! Something exciting is coming down the tracks at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

The Zoo announced today that it has a new train, and that attraction will open in Fall 2022. The community mainstay is currently working to make updates and improvements to the tracks and crossings and is working with state and other independent inspectors for approvals on the attraction.

Courtesy photo The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will reopen its miniature train attraction in Fall 2022 with a new streamliner called The Champion

“The upcoming launch of our new train is one of the biggest announcements I have the honor of making this year,” said Richard E. Glover, Jr., the Zoo’s CEO. “Our train was always a favorite for kids and adults alike, and we’re excited to bring a new train for the community to enjoy.”

The streamliner carries guests on a loop around the Zoo’s property, through some natural Florida landscapes, across realistic railroad crossings and into the train depot near the Zoo’s entrance. The Zoo’s train, called The Champion, was built last year and is a one-quarter scale model of its namesake, an Atlantic Coast Line Railroad streamliner that started providing daily service from New York to Miami in 1939.

Glover said the Zoo is able to offer the new train attraction to the public thanks to support from several outstanding sponsors, including Wharton-Smith Inc. and VyStar Credit Union.

“We could not be more thankful for their support,” Glover said. “We couldn’t have made this happen without them.”

More details about the train, including an opening date, pricing and ticketing information, will be available soon.

For B-roll and photos, click here.

For more information about the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, visit www.centralfloridazoo.org.

About the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, providing experiences that excite and inspire adults and children to learn and act on behalf of wildlife. More information is available at www.centralfloridazoo.org.

