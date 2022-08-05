Multiplex Assays Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis by 2031 | Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Illumina Inc

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Multiplex Assays Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Multiplex Assays Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A multiplex assay is a type of biochemical test that can measure multiple analytes in a single sample. This assay is often used in medical and research laboratories to measure the levels of multiple proteins, hormones, or other biomolecules in a single patient or subject. Multiplex assays can also be used to measure the levels of multiple genes or gene products in a single sample of cells or tissue.

Key Trends

The key trends in Multiplex Assays technology are miniaturization, portability, and automation.

Miniaturization refers to the ability to reduce the size of the assay while maintaining its accuracy and precision. This is achieved by using smaller reagents and smaller reaction vessels.

Portability refers to the ability to perform the assay anywhere, anytime. This is achieved by using portable devices such as handheld devices and microfluidic devices.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Multiplex Assays market are the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis of diseases, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing need for personalized medicine.

Other drivers include the increasing investment in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the growing demand for personalized medicine, and the increasing number of clinical trials.

Market Segments

By Technology

Flow Cytometry

Fluorescence Detection

By Application

Research and Development

Clinical Diagnostics

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Luminex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Illumina Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abcam PLC

Seegene Inc

