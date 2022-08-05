Piezoelectric Devices Market Growth 2022 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Piezoelectric Devices Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A piezoelectric device is a device that generates a voltage when it is subjected to mechanical stress. The word piezoelectricity means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat. It is derived from the Greek piezein, which means to press, and electric, which is the Greek word for amber, one of the first substances found to exhibit this property.

The piezoelectric effect is used in a number of devices, such as microphones, speakers, vibrating motors, and sensors. Piezoelectric devices are also used in inkjet printers and in medical ultrasound imaging.

Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

CTS Corporation

Epson Electronics

Fujikura Ltd.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in piezoelectric devices technology is the development of flexible and stretchable piezoelectric materials. These materials can be used to create devices that can be worn on the body, such as fitness trackers and heart rate monitors. Another trend is the development of high-power piezoelectric devices that can be used for energy harvesting and for powering electronic devices.

Key Drivers

The major factor driving the growth of this market is the rising demand for miniaturization of electronic devices and the need for energy harvesting.

The other drivers include the increasing adoption of piezoelectric devices in automotive and healthcare applications and the growing demand for smart devices.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Sensors

Actuators

Transducers

Motors

Generators

Others

By Material

Ceramics

Crystals

Polymers

Composites

Others

By Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Information Technology and Telecommunication

Consumer Goods

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

Others

