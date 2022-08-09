Centurion University – One of the Top Paramedical Colleges in Odisha with Outstanding Placements

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Centurion University has designed an excellent model for the paramedical department in Bhubaneswar. This college shapes, guides, and polishes raw talents to create professionals with an outstanding knowledge base, who can stand high in this competitive world. The institute plays a pivotal role in producing qualified professionals who perform excellently in their fields and shape the destiny of the healthcare industry of the country.

This school of paramedical science designs its curriculum to provide practical as well as theoretical knowledge to its students. It has diploma and degree levels for this course. Pursuing paramedical courses from Centurion University open up various career opportunities for young aspirants. The college provides placement support to its students and ensures that the aspirants get the best job option.

Departments in School of Paramedics & Allied Science

Various departments of this course available at Centurion University are –

Medical Lab Technology course

Sc Radiology and Imaging Technology course

Optometry course

Microbiology

Community Health Practice

Science in Anesthesia

Science in Physiotherapy

Science in Emergency Medical Care

Operation Theatre Technology

Some prominent companies offer employment opportunities to students of Centurion University. Check the website of the institute at www.cutm.ac.in in the “paramedical section” to find the top recruiters of the institute.

How to apply at Centurion University

Candidates can apply online and offline for any course in this institute. For offline admission, candidates should call up the University or their support team at 8260077222. Visit https://cutm.ac.in/bhubaneswar/school-of-paramedics-allied-health-sciences-bbsr/ for more details.

To know more about the engineering college in Odisha, visit https://cutm.ac.in/bhubaneswar/engineering-college-in-odisha/ for more details.

About Centurion University

Centurion University has qualified faculty members and creative enterprises. The institute provides a practice-oriented, experience-based, and hands-on learning curriculum. Centurion University has created a difference in education through its relevant and appropriate action research and innovations. There are several schools of academics at Centurion University offering education and training in different fields. The University also promotes Micro, Mini, and Nano Enterprises.

Contact Details

Centurion University

Corporate Office

Address: 17, Forest Park, Bhubaneswar

Dist: Khurda, Odisha, India.

PIN – 751009

Contact No.: +91 (0674) 2596228

Fax: +91 (0674) 2596229

Email: www.cutm.ac.in