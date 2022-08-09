Expanded Polystyrene Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Alpek, S.A.B. de CV, ARKEMA SA, BASF SE

New York, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Global Expanded Polystyrene Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Expanded Polystyrene Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is a rigid, lightweight, closed-cell foam. It is used in a variety of applications, including packaging, insulation, and construction.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) technology. One is the development of more environmentally friendly production processes. For example, some manufacturers are using recycled EPS in their products, and others are using more energy-efficient production methods.

Another trend is the development of new uses for EPS. For example, EPS is being used more and more in the construction industry as an insulation material. It is also being used in the packaging of electronic products and in the production of lightweight composite materials.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the expanded polystyrene market are its low cost, easy availability, and wide range of applications. Expanded polystyrene is a lightweight, rigid, and thermally-insulating material made from petroleum-based styrene monomer. It is used in a variety of applications, including packaging, insulation, and construction. The material is produced by expanding styrene monomer with a blowing agent, typically pentane.

Market Segments

By Type

White

Grey

By End-User Industry

Packaging

Building & Construction

Domestic Appliances

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Alpek, S.A.B. de CV

ARKEMA SA

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

KANEKA CORPORATION

LG Corporation

