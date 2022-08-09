Personal Protective Equipment Market Is Potentially Boosting Up the Economy By 2028

Personal Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 112.07 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The upgrading of the public healthcare system and infrastructure coupled with investments in new facilities in developing economies is anticipated to drive the product demand over the coming years.

Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personal protective equipment market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Head, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Protective Footwear, Fall Protection, Hand Protection and Others.

The hand protection product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 28% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Risks associated with corrosive chemicals, handling warm objects, and heavy-duty equipment are likely to spur the demand for protective gloves in the construction, food processing, oil & gas, healthcare, and metal fabrication industries.

Protective clothing, including heat & flame protection, chemical defending, cleanroom clothing, and mechanical protective clothing, is the second-largest product segment. The high-performance attributes of these products have resulted in increased penetration driving their demand in various end-use industries.

Protective footwear accounted for a significant market share and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period owing to high product demand as a result of the increasing workplace fatalities. Growing awareness among employers to protect employees against foot injuries caused by chainsaws, electric shock, and metatarsal impact is likely to have a positive impact on the segment growth.

The respiratory protective equipment protects employees against hazardous gases and vapors, particulates, chemical agents, radiological particles, and biological contaminants. Rising demand for unpowered respirators, primarily from the petrochemical, mining, cement, construction, coal, fertilizers, and oil & gas sectors, is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Transportation, Mining, and Others.

The healthcare end-use segment led the market in 2020 accounting for the highest revenue share of over 29%. The segment will retain its dominance growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Several factors are considered by end-users while purchasing protective clothing, such as the material used and coverage provided by it, seam barrier properties, and other features like closures. The demand for protective clothing, especially coveralls and gowns, has increased in the U.S. due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an enforcement policy for gowns and other apparel to expand the availability of critical protective clothing for healthcare workers during the pandemic. Commonly-used materials in the production of coveralls and gowns include polyethylene and Spunbond Meltblown Spunbond (SMS). The oil & gas industry accounted for a significant share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to witness steady growth over the projected period owing to high accident risk in upstream and midstream activities in the industry.

The growing oil & gas and petrochemical industry in China, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia is anticipated to propel product demand in this segment. Growth in the food & beverage sector across the globe is projected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Various processes in the industry, such as mixing, weighing, cutting, cleaning, in-house transportation, dispensing, and warehousing, can pose serious risks, which drives the product demand in the food sector.

Personal Protective Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East

Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Product prices for the above-the-neck PPE market are expected to marginally increase over the forecast period primarily due to the addition of value-added features. For instance, the application of anti-fog coatings in prescription eyewear is projected to marginally increase the final product prices. In addition, companies are shifting their focus toward manufacturing products that are fashionable as well as comfortable owing to the increased demand for durable and customized equipment.

Some prominent players in the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market include:

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

DuPont

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

COFRA S.r.l.

Uvex Safety Group

Lindstrom Group

BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH

Rock Fall (U.K.) Ltd.

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Radians, Inc.

Polison Corp.

Gateway Safety, Inc.

