Flow Cytometry Market Growth 2022 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis

Flow cytometry is a technique used to measure and analyze the physical and chemical characteristics of cells. The technology uses a laser to scan cells in a fluid stream and measure their size, shape, and other properties. Flow cytometry can be used to measure the number of cells in a sample, to identify and quantify cell types, and to analyze the proteins expressed on the surface of cells.

Key Players

  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company.
  • Danaher
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Merck KGaA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Luminex Corporation.

Key Trends and Drivers

The key trends in the Flow Cytometry market are:

  • Increasing demand for cell-based research: Flow cytometry is extensively used in cell-based research for the analysis of cell populations. The rising demand for cell-based research is expected to drive the growth of the Flow Cytometry market.
  • Growing demand for point-of-care testing: The rising demand for point-of-care testing is expected to drive the growth of the Flow Cytometry market. Point-of-care testing is a convenient and quick way to test for various diseases and disorders.
  • Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the Flow Cytometry market. Chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders are on the rise, and flow cytometry is extensively used in the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases.

Market Segments

By Product & Services

  • Reagents and Consumables
  • Flow Cytometry Instruments
  • Services
  • Software
  • Accessories

By Technology

  • Cell-Based Flow Cytometry
  • Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

By Application

  • Research Applications
  • Clinical Applications
  • Industrial Applications

By End-User

  • Commercial
  • Research Institutes
  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Academic Institutes

