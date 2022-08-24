CD Bioparticles Launches Ni-NTA Particles for His-tagged Protein Purification

New York, USA, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles launched a full product line of Ni-NTA Particles for use in His-tagged protein purification, including Ni-NTA Silica Particles, Ni-NTA Polystyrene Particles, and Ni-NTA Magnetic Particles. This product line features with uniform particle size, small diameter, good physical and chemical stability, and increased stable chelated nickel, as well as good batch-to-batch consistency.

Immobilized metal affinity chromatography (IMAC) is a widely used method for the rapid purification of polyhistidine affinity-tagged proteins. The principle is that some amino acids on the surface of proteins, such as histidine, can interact specifically with various transition metal ions such as Cu2+, Zn2+, Ni2+, Co2+, and Fe3+, and adsorb proteins enriched in these amino acids in order to achieve separation and purification. Nitrilotriacetic acid (NTA) is one of the most commonly used chelating agents as an IMAC ligand. Once the NTA-beads are prepared, they can be “loaded” with the desired divalent metal, such as Ni, to obtain a nickel chelate. Nickel chelate, in turn, is widely used for the affinity purification of His-tagged fusion proteins.

Now, CD Bioparticles offers a series of Nickel(II)-nitrilotriacetic acid (Ni-NTA) particles with high specificity and fast flow rates. These particles have superior size distribution as well as high resolution and are available from 100 nm to 20 µm, with high group density and large loading capacity. They are easy to use and in addition to their use in purification of His-tagged protein, they can also be used to study protein structure and function, protein-protein and protein-DNA interactions, and ligand-receptor interactions.

CD Bioparticles offers three kinds of Ni-NTA Particles, namely Ni-NTA Silica Particles, Ni-NTA Polystyrene Particles, and Ni-NTA Magnetic Particles. For Ni-NTA Magnetic Particles, CD Bioparticles launched the Absolute Mag™ Ni-NTA Magnetic Nanoparticles, Dextran Coated, 3 µm (Cat # WHM-G303) for researchers’ projects. These particles are synthesized as a core of Fe3O4 sphere and coated with dextran shell. These nanoparticles are designed with covalently bound nitrilotriacetic acid (NTA) groups and charged with a nickel on the surface dextran for the rapid purification of X His-tagged proteins with high affinity. 5 mg/ml Ni-NTA magnetic nanoparticles possess the capacity of binding 35kDa 6X His-tagged proteins. Non magnetic Ni-NTA, Ni-IDA beads are also available.

Another example includes the Absolute Mag™ Ni-NTA Magnetic Nanoparticles, Dextran Coated, 500 nm (Cat # WHM-G213), which are synthesized as a magnetite core and coated with dextran shell. These nanoparticles are designed with Ni-NTA on the surface for the binding of histidine labeled proteins. The magnetic nanoparticles are cluster-typed shaped and can be separated with a permanent magnet.

